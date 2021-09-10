Escalate PR appoints Paula Finestone as COO

BOSTON: Escalate PR has hired Paula Finestone as chief operating officer.

Reporting to Escalate founder and partner Joel Richman, Finestone was brought on to streamline operations, ensure growth and build the firm's infrastructure.

Escalate uses a network of experienced communications pros to build bespoke teams for clients, and Finestone plans to strike the balance between bringing on more people as full-time employees and working to retain the employees the firm currently has.

"We have a really robust pipeline right now, so we're constantly interviewing freelance candidates to be ready to go when that new business happens," Finestone said. "We're finding a lot of people like this sort of flexibility because they're looking at how they want to spend their time."

In the next year, Finestone has the goal of building on the foundation Richman has built over the last two years.

"This year, Escalate is on pace to come in just shy of $2 million [in revenue], and we'd like to build on that," she said. "Not growth just for growth's sake, but strategic growth at a pace where we're still able to service the clients to the standards we've established.

Finestone said she estimates Escalate to be in the $2.5 million revenue range in the next year, and add to the firm's existing 20 clients.

Finestone joins Escalate from Shift Communications, where she was the COO who grew the practice from its founding until its acquisition from Avenir Global. While at Shift, she steered the agency's growth from its original Boston and San Francisco offices into a national technology PR brand.

Finestone started her career as a finance executive at Sterling Hager.