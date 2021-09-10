PR agency hired for online launch of 1921 Census

Hope&Glory was hired after a competitive pitch.

Findmypast was selected as The National Archives’ commercial partner to make the 1921 Census of England & Wales available online. The company previously undertook large scale digitisation projects including launching the 1901 Census, the 1911 Census, and the 1939 Register.

Helen Kaye, head of brand, content and PR at Findmypast, said: “Hope&Glory really wowed us with their ideas around how to make the launch of the 1921 census a moment of national significance and we love seeing how passionate they are about the subject. We are so excited to see these plans become a reality and activated alongside our marketing activity to ensure that the whole nation is talking about the census.”

Adrian Chitty, board director at Hope&Glory, said: “The launch of the 1921 Census is a genuine, once in a lifetime historical milestone, so we’re honoured to work alongside Findmypast to deliver this project.

"There is an almost endless number of media opportunities around this story and we are so thrilled to be able to paint the picture of the nation as it was almost 100 years ago. We’re confident that together we’ll be able to generate some fantastic results and give this story the media interest that it so richly deserves.”