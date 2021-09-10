Agency to give staff pay rises to cover National Insurance hikes

WPR has committed to cover the 1.25 per cent National Insurance increase on any earnings over £9,500 from April 2022 with an equivalent 1.25 per cent increase in salaries for all employees from 1 October.

Managing director Jane Ainsworth said: “Like many agencies, we’ve got a lot of young employees who work incredibly hard and do brilliant work. We’re very proud of our graduate recruitment record and we just can’t see our talented people bearing the brunt of a tax rise that will hit them hardest.”

The Birmingham-based agency said it has had "unprecedented growth" in recent months with new client wins including Checkatrade, Warner Leisure Hotels and No.5 Chambers, one of the UK's largest barristers’ chambers.

Ainsworth added: “It’s been a really positive bounce back from the pandemic and we want all of the team to share in our success and not be penalised. It’s important to us that our younger employees have a little extra cash in their pockets over the next few months and a cushion for when the National Insurance increase comes into force in April 2022.”

WPR had a 40-strong workforce at the end of 2020, having generated revenue of £2.5m last year, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table.