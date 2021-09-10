Ex-Golin London MD Bibi Hilton joins Creative Access

Creative Access helps people from groups that are under-represented in terms of ethnicity, socio-economic background and disability, or who are facing significant barriers to employment, to access industries such as film, TV, publishing, PR and advertising.

Hilton left Golin parent company Interpublic Group in July. She had spent 13 years at Golin, including five years leading the London office, before taking up the role of global engagement director for Unilever at Interpublic.

Hilton, who is also a former president of Women in PR, was credited with overseeing the implementation of a several progressive employment policies during her time at Golin, including the 'Golin B&B' scheme to house new interns rent-free during their placement.

Creative Access chief executive Josie Dobrin said: “With DE&I [diversity, equity and inclusion] now, finally, a key priority in the C-suite, and as we celebrate our 10th anniversary, I’m excited to welcome Bibi to the Creative Access team as our first director of communications.

"In this new role, she will further strengthen Creative Access’ leadership in DE&I recruitment and training, helping to grow and deepen our partner, candidate and alumni relationships. Her experience in DE&I comms, both as a creative agency leader and in working with clients such as Unilever, will be invaluable as we look forward to the next 10 years.”

Grayling and Cirkle are among the PR agencies to have worked with Creative Access.

The organisation also worked with publisher Hearst UK earlier this year to launch a PR and communications mentoring scheme aimed at individuals from communities that are under-represented in the sector.