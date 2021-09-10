Pitch update: M&S, Cayman Islands, Hamleys, Marriott, Marcus Rashford, David Lloyd Leisure and more

High-street retailer Marks & Spencer has awarded Red Consultancy a brief to provide local consumer and regional comms work following a competitive pitch, PRWeek can reveal.

The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has appointed White Tiger PR as its UK and European PR agency, as the British Overseas Territory begins to reopen to tourists.

Marriott International has selected Good Relations Group agencies Newsfeed PR and Good Broadcast to lead comms for a new loyalty programme across seven EMEA markets.

Toys retailer Hamleys has hired Thirty8 London to handle consumer PR, with specific responsibility for Christmas.

Duolingo, the language learning app and website that boasts about 40m active monthly users and recently became publicly listed, has appointed The Romans on a new retained brief.

Finn Partners has been chosen to provide public relations services for Experience Oxfordshire, with a brief to help boost both leisure and business visits, as the UK tourism industry gears up for recovery this year and into 2022. The key focus of activity will run until February 2022.

Weber Shandwick has offered pro bono support to Marcus Rashford for his #WriteNow campaign, calling on MPs to back recommendations to end child food poverty.

Home cover challenger brand Hometree has appointed The PHA Group on a corporate and consumer brief. The agency said it will support Hometree through a strategic corporate press office and creative campaigns "to bring Hometree’s company vision to life, as the business continues to grow and challenge the home cover industry into putting consumers first". Hometree, which launched in 2016, currently provides boiler and home cover for tens of thousands of UK homes.

David Lloyd Leisure has selected M&C Saatchi Talk as its lead PR and social agency for a social brief.

Kindred has been appointed by animal welfare charity Dogs Trust to help launch "the most comprehensive census of dogs and dog-owners in the UK": the inaugural National Dog Survey. The agency's remit includes the development of a comms campaign to unite the nation’s dog lovers and encourage survey completions.

Del Monte has hired Pier to handle all of its UK comms, following a competitive pitch.

UK menswear brand Percival has chosen Canoe to handle all of its UK PR. Canoe’s remit covers strategic and creative PR services encompassing brand strategy, communications strategy, media relations, press office, idea generation and seeding strategy.

Access Training UK, a specialist training company focused on the electrical, plumbing, gas and construction sectors, has appointed Threepipe. The brief is to bolster Access Training UK's aim to support students and strengthen the construction trades industry in a time of rising skills shortage and employment uncertainty. Threepipe will work with the senior leadership team at Access Training to position them as thought leaders through the national and trade media and at industry events.

Car manufacturer Dacia has hired the agency Heaven to 'conceive and deploy' its social media strategy across the group's 35 main markets. The appointment follows a bidding process. It comes as Dacia embarks on a major transformation, including a new visual identity.

Sustainable luxury fashion brand Zilver has appointed Purple London to handle its UK press office, brand profiling, events, VIP and influencer programmes. Founded by creative director Pedro Laurenço, Zilver is billed as being "born with a responsible mindset", aiming to break the "stigma of sustainability being unsexy" by offering a modern look.

Byrne Communications has been selected to handle PR for Graphenstone UK, the paint manufacturer billed as being more environmentally friendly than standard paint brands. The agency will also be supporting Planted, the 'zero-waste' design event that takes place during the London Design Festival 2021 (23-26 September), where it will promote Graphenstone UK's #GREENGRADS exhibition for design graduates from the 'lost classes' of 2020-2021.