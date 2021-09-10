Gordon Ramsey lookalike, 'vegan' T-Rex, bank statement art - Campaigns roundup

Lloyds Bank, Making A Statement exhibition

Lloyds Bank has partnered with artist and ethnographer Paula Zuccotti to visualise people’s monthly bank statements as works of art. The aim is to encourage people to think differently about their financial behaviour and have a better relationship with money. The Lloyds Bank Making A Statement exhibition features wall-sized displays of people’s monthly spend, bringing to life exactly where their money has gone and revealing some of their less conscious spending decisions. The exhibition - running from 9 to 11 September in London's Soho - includes an interactive space for visitors to create their own statement artwork to inspire conversations about their own spending.

Costa Coffee, Gordon Ramsey 'faking it'

A Gordon Ramsey lookalike stars in a campaign for Costa Coffee's new Vegan Bac’n Bap. It comes after social media saw the Hell’s Kitchen chef refute the original breakfast Bacon Bap in a viral TikTok drive-thru roasting. Costa Coffee’s new recipe-style video stars Ramsey doppelganger Martin Jordan, "who also takes faking-it very seriously", preparing the new Vegan Bac’n Bap at home in an instructional trial.

Allianz, 'What would you tell your eight-year-old self?'

Insurance group Allianz has launched a campaign championing women in sport, focused on asking famous female sports stars: "What would you tell your eight-year-old self?" It features Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, Olympic champion Helen Glover and members of England's Red Roses team. The campaign is by the agency CHS.

Greenpeace, 'Tesco’s burning secret'

Greenpeace has accused supermarket giant Tesco of complicity in deforestation and deliberately-set fires in the Amazon and across Brazil. In response, the supermarket has reiterated its commitment to combating forest clearance, while acknowledging there is "more to do". The environmental campaigning group has made the allegations in a new film, "Tesco’s burning secret", made in collaboration with Chicken Fruit Studio with music composed and recorded by Reeder.

Martini, moments of joy

Martini and photographer/film director Greg Williams are working together to create a digital photography series of friends reuniting following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Friends are being asked to submit images from their in-real-life meetups. Williams will launch the series with a collection of photographs in celebration of friendship, featuring his fashion model wife Eliza Cumming.

RNLI and Kärcher UK, 'Float to live'

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has partnered with cleaning brand Kärcher to promote a life-saving message to the public. The message "Float to live" was pressure-washed onto the wall of Brighton Marina. Kärcher is supplying cleaning equipment to the charity as part of a new four-year partnership. The work was produced by The Academy. They have also collaborated on a short film, featuring crew at Selsey Lifeboat Station talking about the vital services the RNLI provides.

Quorn, 'Roary'

A giant animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex has been brought to life outside Westfield Shepherd’s Bush Shopping Centre in London. It's for a campaign for Quorn to encourage the nation to try the UK's first vegan dinosaur nuggets called Quorn Roarsomes. Measuring three metres in length, 'Roary' took five weeks to build and includes 34 teeth and a roar that is up to 75 decibels. It will be letting out a giant roar as shoppers pass by. The work was created by Adam & Eve/DDB with Taylor Herring handling PR.

Frontline19, 'One crisis has caused another'

A charity that supports NHS and other frontline workers struggling with their mental health has launched a campaign by Adam & Eve/DDB. A free phoneline, called Hopeline19, allows people to leave messages of encouragement to those workers suffering amid the ongoing pandemic. It is being promoted with an ad directed by Novemba and produced by Gemma Priggen through Academy. It was written by Darren Beresford and art directed by Richard Gayton at Adam & Eve/DDB. The spot broke on 9 September on ITV and is being supported by radio, print and outdoor activations, as well as media at hospitals making workers aware of Frontline19's support service.

Vita Coco, 'Impossible to hate'

Coconut water brand Vita Coco has unveiled a social media and outdoor campaign by Above & Beyond. To promote its Pressed coconut water line, the campaign is based on a competition offering the chance to win the use of a revamped 1990s Hymer motorhome for a year. A 90-second film contrasts lockdown isolation with the freedom offered by life on the road. It was directed by Fin Frew through Radical Media. The media agency was Yonder Media.

Jet, 'Yellow world'

UK fuel brand Jet has launched a VOD and social media campaign by Isobel. A series of eight films showcasing Jet's services will be rolled out over the coming months across social media channels including TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Instagram, as well as on Sky's VOD platform. The ads were directed by Tom Allen through Agile Films, and creative was led at Isobel by Rob Fletcher, Ben Stump and Simon Findlater.

Royal Navy, 'Raj's story'

The Royal Navy's latest TV recruitment campaign, by Engine Creative, focuses on cultural identity in the UK. The 60-second film tells the story of a Sikh lieutenant, who explores how difficult it can be to understand your own identity growing up as an ethnic minority in the UK. The art director was Hugo Isaacs and the copywriter was Chris Da Roza. The film was directed by Sasha Nathwani through Familia. It broke on 6 September and will run for two weeks on Channel 4 and All 4. Media planning was by Wavemaker and media buying by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

Maersk, 'Upside'

Logistics company Maersk has launched a b2b campaign promoting its services. Created by &Co, the campaign consists of a two-minute film directed by CC Wade and produced by Tom Gardner at Somesuch. It shows why frustrated businesses should switch to Maersk’s new, "frictionless" logistics offerings. The art directors and copywriters were Claus Collstrup and Peter Dinesen. Media was handled by Havas Media International.

Audible UK, 'Have you heard? The difference is Audible'

Online audiobook and podcast service Audible has launched a UK campaign by Fold7. The 40-second film promoting the Amazon-owned brand's services was created by Ryan Newey and Verity Fine Hosken at the agency. It was directed by Owen Trevor and produced by Stuart Bentham through Rattling Stick. The TV spot will be supported by VOD, cinema and OOH activations.

Original Source, 'Force of nature'

Shower gel brand Original Source has launched a TV-led campaign by Iris. Running across TV, VOD, digital and social media, the campaign promotes the brand's "natural sensory hit". A 30-second TV spot directed by John Sunter through Untold Studios uses real footage combined with CGI mint leaves. The creative team at Iris were Andrea Vergara and Michael Venner. The media agency was Wavemaker.

The Tofoo Co, 'Like nothing else'

Tofu brand The Tofoo Co has launched a TV campaign by Who Wot Why. The 30-second spot features an artist posing in a variety of lavish outfits, presenting equally lavish dishes made with Tofoo, and saying: "What? Never seen Tofoo before?" It was directed by Jade Ang Jackman at Black Dog Films. Media planning and buying was by Bountiful Cow.

E.ON, 'Air heroes'

E.ON has teamed up with fashion brand Scamp & Dude in a multichannel campaign by Engine Creative. Scamp & Dude has made a cape for children that absorbs and disintegrates air pollution as part of a campaign that encourages parents to walk to school instead of driving. The activity will run across digital, social media, TV partnerships and sponsorship idents and podcast sponsorship. The film was written by Jessica Pacey and art directed by Alicia Job at Engine. It was directed by Thomas Ormonde through MindsEye. The media agency was Starcom.

Pact Coffee, 'Make a Pact'

Independent speciality coffee brand Pact is asking Londoners to help "fix" the coffee industry in a campaign by Ourselves. The out-of-home, radio and social media campaign exposes the underpayment of coffee growers and the poor quality of some suppliers' beans. The ads tell people to "make a Pact to fix the coffee industry", and to "wake up and smell the unfairness". The creatives were Aaron Howard and Tushar Menon, with artwork by Sophie Schofield and design by Chris Harman at Parent.

British Gas, 'This is what sustainability looks like'

British Gas has launched a multimedia advertising campaign by Nucleus that aims to simplify the jargon-filled subject of sustainability. Three 30-second films show the simple sustainable actions we can make every day. They were directed by Aaron Stoller and produced by Sara Cummins through Biscuit Filmworks. As well as TV, the campaign is running across cinema, digital, VOD and out-of-home channels. Media was handled by MediaCom.

Confused.com, 'Worlds of confusion'

Confused.com has launched a TV campaign by Karmarama. Airing from today (6 September), a series of films ventures inside the minds of people as they consider conundrums such as whether to use "affect" or "effect" and the differences between alligators and crocodiles. The ads were directed by Nicolai Fuglsig through MJZ and produced by Tim Wild. They will be supported by cinema, radio, digital and social media activity, which will roll out over the coming months.

Coke and Smeg, bus shelter promotion

The collaboration between Diet Coke and Smeg has continued, with bus shelters across the UK turned into giant fridges. Consumers can win a month's supply of Diet Coke and other prizes via the campaign. They can visit Rosebury Avenue Bus Shelter in London today (Friday), following exclusive info being announced on Diet Coke GB's Instagram account from 10am.

Sanctuary Spa, 'Embrace your 25 a day'

Skincare and wellness brand Sanctuary Spa is launching a TV campaign by Southpaw. The 30-second and 75-second spots, directed by Andrea Jade Colomb, through production company Caviar London, depict spirited, relatable women at different life stages. The art director at Southpaw was Glenn Smith and the copywriters were Tamsin Windsor and Smith, who also led creative.