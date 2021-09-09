Cayman Islands tourism body hires PR agency

White Tiger PR was hired to the three-year brief after what was described as a "highly competitive RFP process" earlier this year.

The appointment comes as the Cayman Islands focuses on a return to international tourism following the closure of its borders in March 2020. The territory entered 'phase three' of its reopening plan on Thursday (9 September), which allows for a limited reintroduction of tourism.

White Tiger's remit is to raise awareness of the Cayman Islands as a premier luxury destination for European visitors, including the advancement of its sustainable tourism programme.

The agency said it will "develop compelling PR campaigns across all channels of the European marketing mix". It will produce "unique content showcasing the Cayman Islands’ first-rate dive locations, diverse international culinary scene, thrilling sports, as well as spectacular wildlife, nature and beach life".

Rosa Harris, director of tourism at the Cayman Islands' tourism department, said: “With the successful rollout of our on-island vaccination programme and exceptionally low cases of COVID-19, we have a strategy in place to safely welcome back visitors to our beautiful islands. As the UK and Europe market will play a vital role in our return to international tourism, we are delighted to engage the specialist services of White Tiger PR to help us highlight our unique offering of exceptional barefoot luxury beach holidays. We look forward to working with the team to develop our core market as well as new ones.”

White Tiger managing director Cass Helstrip said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by CIDOT since the White Tiger team really enjoyed developing creative recommendations that clearly hit the mark in understanding the destination and its aspirations post-COVID-19. We can’t wait to start work in putting the Cayman Islands firmly on the radar as the British Caribbean destination of choice for UK travellers.”