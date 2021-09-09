McDonald’s vs. Burger King: Whose celebrity meals are better?

Move over, chicken sandwich wars. Fast-food chains are about to battle over who has the best celebrity meal campaign.

This Sunday, Burger King is launching Keep It Real meal deals created by celebrities using their real names instead of their better known stage names. The chain is working with artists Nelly, Anitta and LilHuddy.

CNN said Burger King is “copying” McDonald’s, which last year launched its Famous Orders program, highlighting a variety of celebrities' go-to McDonald’s meals. McDonald’s has so far worked with South Korean pop band BTS, Travis Scott, J Balvin and Saweetie on the limited-edition meals.

Which meal would you go for?