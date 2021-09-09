Brunswick hires Shell strategy chief in climate-focused role

Alex Burnett (pictured) joins Brunswick’s business and society practice group, which advises firms on issues related to climate change and other critical societal issues.

He spent 13 years at Shell, where he designed and oversaw the implementation of Powering Progress, the strategy designed to accelerate its transition to a net-zero business. His other roles at the energy company included leading the corporate comms and reputation team and advising the executive committee on strategy, engagement and comms in response to priority ESG themes.

Burnett was previously senior advisor, comms and public affairs, at Toyota Europe.

Brunswick chief executive Neal Wolin said: “I am delighted that Alex is joining our growing business and society team. Climate change is a priority issue for boards and executive teams globally. Alex joins our team of experts advising companies worldwide on these issues. His deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing organisations in the transition to net zero will be extremely valuable to our clients.”

Burnett, who joins Brunswick on 10 September, said: “More than ever, companies across all sectors are expected to demonstrate social value alongside financial value. Climate change has risen to the top of the global agenda and I am thrilled to join a firm that advises so many organisations on these important issues. Brunswick houses exceptional expertise on climate and wider societal issues and I look forward to joining the team and bringing my experience to bear for clients.”

Brunswick topped the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table this year after its UK revenue in 2020 grew one per cent to £66.7m. In June, the company agreed to sell a 10.7 per cent stake to US merchant bank BDT Capital Partners, valuing the business at about £500m.