Movers & Shakers: Edelman, Brunswick, Golin, H+K, Met Police, Brands2Life, Engine MHP and more

Poli Stuart-Lacey, director of comms at HM Revenue & Customs, has been appointed as the next director of media and comms at the Metropolitan Police.

Golin has hired Ed Green to be managing director of its consumer division, along with Alex Bell as executive director of media relations and Jo Bromilow as social strategy director.

Volvo Cars has appointed Olivia Ross-Wilson, formerly of Ikea franchisee Ingka Group, as head of communications.

Brunswick has appointed Alex Burnett - who led Shell's purpose-led company strategy and associated comms plan - as a partner in London, with a particular focus on climate.

Brands2Life has strengthened its leadership team by promoting CFO Tim Spink to chief operating officer, with Spink's former role taken by Sarah Welham, a new hire from Iris.

PR consultancy Blurred has promoted Rachel Minty to be its first managing director.

Luisa Porritt – the former Mayor of London candidate, MEP, journalist and PR agency MD – has joined Edelman's financial PR and strategic comms team, Edelman Smithfield, in a new role leading investment content.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies UK has expanded its sustainability and environmental, social and governance team with two senior appointments and a secondment from its Los Angeles office.

Montfort Communications has hired Matthew Jervois, a comms veteran who was formerly head of corporate comms at Janus Capital and UK head of financial services for the agency Kreab. Jervois joins as a senior consultant to work across Montfort's capital markets, corporate and financial services practices. The former BBC economics and business journalist has 25 years’ experience advising UK and multi-national businesses on comms across financial and corporate audiences.

Interpublic comms agency Current Global has made seven appointments to its London office following what it called "significant accelerated growth" in the UK business.

Engine MHP has appointed Alan Tovey, industry editor at The Telegraph, to its capital markets team.

Tin Man Communications has appointed Sha Gorur, former head of digital and social media at 10 Downing Street, to lead its new digital-only practice.

Internet service provider Zen Internet has promoted its head of marketing, Paul Sinclair, to a more senior and expanded role that includes oversight of PR.

The PGA European Tour, the body that operates three men's professional golf tours in Europe, has hired former Downing Street head of campaigns James Francis as its first head of commercial communications. Francis, who was most recently an associate director at Edelman, will report to comms director Scott Crockett. The appointment "reflects the significant commercial growth reported by the European Tour in recent years", the organisation said.

Fuse, Omnicom Media Group’s sport and entertainment agency, has promoted head of strategy Alex Charkham to chief strategy officer. In the newly-created role, Charkham will join the Fuse board and report to managing director Stephen Hutchison and chief executive Louise Johnson. His former role has been taken by Nick Anderson.

Dentons Global Advisors has made a trio of senior hires in the UK and US with the appointment of Ryan Toohey, Humza Vanderman and Yim Wong as partners.