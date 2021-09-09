Dentons Global Advisors hires partners from Edelman, Finsbury and Milltown

Humza Vanderman and Yim Wong will be based in Dentons Global Advisors' London office and report to Deborah Scott, head of DGA, EMEA. Ryan Toohey will be based in New York under Adam Cubbage.

Scott told PRWeek: "It is great to have new partners who bring such valuable experience and broad-ranging expertise that spans across crisis, litigation communications, capital markets advisory, campaigning and digital. Ryan, Humza and Yim join us at an exciting time as we’re gaining a lot of momentum by doing excellent work for clients, making a name for ourselves in the market and investing in talent from across the industry.”

Vanderman

Vanderman joins DGA from Finsbury Glover Hering, where he worked for 11 years, rising up the Finsbury ranks to become a UK managing director after January's merger of Finsbury, The Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener.

His expertise includes global M&A, cyber breaches and regulatory matters.

Vanderman said: “The advisory market is ripe for growth as clients seek sophisticated and integrated solutions to their most pressing challenges.”

Toohey

Toohey joins from DGA Edelman, where he was managing director and head of crisis comms in New York. Prior to that he worked for FTI Consulting in its New York Office for nine years, rising to become head of crisis and issues.

His experience is in providing senior counsel to companies and executives facing complex comms, public affairs and regulatory challenges.

Toohey said: “I am thrilled to join… and help shape the culture and offering of this exciting business.”

Wong

Wong joins DGA from Milltown Partners, where she was partner and chief digital officer.

She also previously worked at Finsbury, where she spent 13 years – rising to become partner and global head of digital. She began her career at Jackie Cooper’s eponymous agency.

Wong's specialism is developing and implementing digital, insights-led strategies across creative, market and crisis comms, as well as corporate reputation.

She said: “This is an exciting opportunity to help set a new paradigm in the advisory world, integrating bold new approaches for clients as they navigate a complex environment, define their purpose and engage directly with their key stakeholders.”

‘Extraordinarily accomplished’

DGA said the senior appointments would strengthen its ability to help clients meet their regulatory and corporate challenges.

Edward Reilly, chief executive of DGA, welcomed the three “extraordinarily accomplished” advisors to the firm.

He said: “Individually and collectively, they bring significant leadership experience, deep expertise and a keen understanding of the burgeoning issues and opportunities that confront corporates. I’m confident each will prove enormously valuable to our clients.”

DGA arrives with a bang

The multidisciplinary advisory firm was officially launched earlier in the summer, with the acquisition of Albright Stonebridge Group in Washington followed by public affairs agency Interel for undisclosed sums.

It is an independent consultancy that sits under the Dentons brand and the global law firm is a shareholder in it.

It provides strategic counsel to clients with commercial, financial or regulatory needs, as well as governance issues.

Scott left her role as UK deputy head of strategic comms at FTI Consulting last summer after nearly two decades to join Dentons.

