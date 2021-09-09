Brands2Life promotes Spink to COO and makes senior hire from Iris

Tim Spink's new chief operating officer role will focus on developing and managing all aspects of Brands2Life’s business performance as it moves into its next phase of growth, the agency said. He will be responsible for the continued growth of operational performance across the group in Europe and the US.

Spink has led Brands2Life’s finance and operations team for more than 12 years and will continue to oversee the 20-strong team, which includes finance, IT, marketing and new business, and people and recruitment. The agency credited Spink's "key role" in its move to become a majority Employee Owned Trust in 2020.

The new chief financial officer, Sarah Welham, who was formerly group finance director at Iris, will report to Spink. She will be responsible for financial reporting and performance of the finance team, and will work with Brands2Life’s co-founders and board directors "to ensure financial management excellence across the agency", the firm said.

Brands2Life, which was named Large Agency of the Year in the 2020 PRWeek UK Awards, generated revenue of just over £14m in 2020 and had 132 staff at the year's end, according to the PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table. The agency has operated a US office, in San Francisco, since 2017.

Agency co-founder Giles Fraser said: “We’re very pleased to be able to promote Tim into this new role. As the business moves beyond £20m in revenues we need someone who can evolve and manage our business policies and processes in Europe and the USA. Tim has done terrific work in shaping and leading our finance team over the years so he is the ideal candidate. With Sarah Welham’s arrival, we know we have a best-in-class team in place for the next chapter in Brands2Life’s journey.”

Spink said: “I’m delighted to have Sarah join us, she will be an excellent addition to the management team. The creation of my new role to COO signifies Brands2Life’s bold growth plans as we continue to work with world-leading brands offering best-in-class servicing. I’m looking forward to leading our efforts in furthering our agility and responsiveness to meet the needs of the ambitious brands of today and the future in these fast-changing times.”

Welham said: “I’m really excited to be leading Brands2Life’s talented finance team and to be joining such a forward-thinking agency so invested in its people-first approach. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to support the business [in delivering] financial management excellence."