Marks & Spencer appoints agency for consumer and corporate brief after spring review

High-street retailer Marks & Spencer has awarded Red Consultancy a brief to provide local consumer and regional comms work following a competitive pitch, PRWeek can reveal.

by Ian Griggs / Added 4 hours ago

The retailer has switched agencies for local and regional PR after a decade with the previous incumbent
The brief covers consumer and local corporate comms in England, Wales and Scotland. Marks & Spencer launched a review of the account in April. It was previously held by Grayling for a decade.

The value of the account was not disclosed but it was described as “a significant opportunity” by those close to the deal.

Perena Barrett, managing director of consumer division Life at Red, said: “The UK’s retail icon M&S is on a journey of incredible transformation. To play a part in telling the M&S story is a real privilege and we will use all our talent and drive to build a vivid community connection for the business across the UK.”

M&S worked with pitch-broker consultancy Ingenuity on the agency selection process.

Duncan Wood, managing director of Ingenuity London, said: “Big ups to the M&S team for working with us on this process through the second half of the pandemic. Their comms and procurement teams put a bunch of energy into doing this properly and that’s what made it such a good process for the agencies involved. Well done to Red; together I think they’ll take M&S’ local comms to the next level.”

In April, M&S appointed boutique firm Aisle 8 as its PR agency for the womenswear, menswear and kidswear product categories.

