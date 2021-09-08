News

NFL communicates safety and unity ahead of season kickoff

The league is stressing the need for everyone to get vaccinated.

by Betsy Kim / Added 4 hours ago

This week, the NFL launched the #WeRunAsOne campaign.
This week, the NFL launched the #WeRunAsOne campaign.

As the 2021 football season kicks off on Thursday, the National Football League is stressing the importance of coming together as a country to get vaccinated.

“Something we communicate to the general public is that we’d love to get back to normalcy but we as a country aren’t there yet,” said Brian McCarthy, VP of communications at the NFL.

The league has been using its “unparalleled platform” to encourage its players, personnel and fans to get information about vaccines and get vaccinated, McCarthy added,

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other key spokespeople, such as the league’s chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, have been providing public information through broadcast appearances on NFL partner outlets such as ESPN, CBS and Fox. 

This week, the NFL launched the #WeRunAsOne campaign with creative agency 72andSunny Los Angeles. McCarthy said the message serves as an analogy for the entire country coming together for the upcoming season.

With 32 teams across the country, each follows local, state and federal laws. And COVID-19-related issues can be very local. Currently, all of the game locations have clearance for full stadium attendance, dependent upon the jurisdiction in each of the communities.

The league follows the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It helps with establishing protocols and providing signage templates, which each of the clubs can customize based on local rules. 

As the overarching umbrella association, the NFL stays in touch with the league offices, the clubs and the National Football League Players Association, which is the players’ union. It also keeps open lines of communications with the Oval Office. 

Just prior to Super Bowl LV in February, the NFL offered 21 stadiums where people could go to get vaccines. Nearly five million COVID-19 shots have been administered in them this year.

Additionally, the NFL has mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for the 13,000 team personnel, allowing for religious or medical exemptions. Although requested, the NFL Players Association voted against required vaccinations. The NFL, the association and the teams have been providing educational materials and programs with medical experts to speak with the players.

This summer, the NFL also instituted a tougher policy. If a game cancellation results from COVID-19, the team with an overwhelming number of positive tests will be held responsible, made to forfeit the game and neither team’s players will get paid.

Last year, more than 1.2 million people attended 119 games, with no COVID clusters attributed to NFL games, according to McCarthy. However, he clarified that the stadiums were not operating in full capacity.  

This year, the season-ticket renewal rate is 93%, at a five-year high. Throughout preseason, 98% of all tickets have been on mobile devices.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Ecommerce platform Spring teams up with Inflcr

Ecommerce platform Spring teams up with Inflcr

This morning's news to know.

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Culture club: Findings from the 2021 Communications Bellwether Survey

Culture club: Findings from the 2021 Communications Bellwether Survey

This week, the NFL launched the #WeRunAsOne campaign.

NFL communicates safety and unity ahead of season kickoff

Black and Hispanic communities are lagging in getting vaccinated. How these organizations are trying to change that

Black and Hispanic communities are lagging in getting vaccinated. How these organizations are trying to change that

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Booster roosters and other early birds

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Booster roosters and other early birds

Muck Rack adds print content to PR management software

Muck Rack adds print content to PR management software

Coffee Break with Cognizant’s CCO Jeff DeMarrais

Coffee Break with Cognizant’s CCO Jeff DeMarrais

How communicators can reach the vaccine-hesitant

How communicators can reach the vaccine-hesitant

Survey: Brands struggle to take advantage of demand for their content

Survey: Brands struggle to take advantage of demand for their content