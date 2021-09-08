Audio

The PR Week: 9.8.2021: Josh Cherwin, National September 11 Memorial & Museum

Cherwin talks about how the organization prepared for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, its social activations and communication strategies around the milestone year and more.

by Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch / Added 1 hour ago

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Josh Cherwin, chief advancement officer, National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Podcast topics:

1:01 - Cherwin talks about the mission of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, how the organization prepared for the 20th anniversary, working with singer John Legend on communication to a generation that has little or no memory of September 11, 2001, and more.

21:50 - Barrett and Washkuch reflect on their memories of 9/11, as well as those of several Haymarket Media employees.

25:56 - Remembering financial services agency Cantor Fitzgerald, which lost almost 70% of its employees in the 9/11 attacks; and Bingham Group founder Mark Bingham, who was a passenger on United Airlines Flight 93 and later confirmed to have fought back against the hijackers.

30:17 - How airlines’ crisis comms strategies evolved after 9/11.

33:31 - Recounting PRWeek’s Jonah Bloom and Gideon Fidelzeid’s experiences on 9/11.

