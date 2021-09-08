Muck Rack adds print content to PR management software

NEW YORK: Muck Rack has partnered with LexisNexis to provide access to print editions of publications.

This added access can help PR professionals track, monitor, share, analyze and report on earned media, from online, broadcast and print media in one place, the companies said.

Even in today’s digital-first media era, Muck Rack found in its own research that more than a third (34%) of journalists primarily publish their content in print and three-quarters (78%) of PR pros pitch print publications.

“Print still matters. Particularly now with the pandemic, where maybe you had a print subscription to your office and you can't go to the office or maybe you're hesitant to go to the library [a customer can view printed content],” said Greg Galant, Muck Rack’s co-founder and CEO. “So that's a piece that we're adding with searchable print content.”

Galant said there is a modest price increase for the enhanced product compared to a basic subscription. Muck Rack has partnerships with other publications for access to printed articles, but the LexisNexis database greatly expands access, including to articles behind paywalls. It also includes smaller, niche and local publications that are not necessarily online.

“It’s an opportunity to know when a client or brand is mentioned. With the system, the publisher still gets compensated, but it’s more about efficiency,” said Galant. “It’s a pain to have to pull out your credit card with every publication you go to if you are mentioned one time. Here, you just need one subscription.”

He added the feature also allows a more comprehensive review of journalists’ work to find the right reporters to pitch. The added data can help to integrate information, analyze metrics and compile reports with graphs and charts to demonstrate the value of earned media, accounting for the full range of sources.

“Our customers told us, loud and clear, that they want everything on one platform, online news, broadcast news and print news all in one place,” said Galant. “So we decided to go out and put the partnerships in place, what we needed to make that happen.”

In May, Muck Rack added newsletter journalists to its media lists, reflecting changes in how traditional media and journalists have branched out to new formats. It also expanded the tools available in its Public Relations Management platform in April.