Duolingo hires retained PR agency

Duolingo hired The Romans to the UK brief after a competitive pitch.

The agency is to deliver a retained press relations and social media programme alongside creative campaigns for Duolingo, which made its stock market debut on the Nasdaq in July. At the time of writing the US-based company's market capitalisation value is about $5.9bn.

Founded in 2011, Duolingo offers courses in 40 languages. Its app has been downloaded more than 500m times and is the top-grossing product in the education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Colin Watkins, UK country manager at Duolingo, said: “The Romans’ pitch packed a punch, with creative that made us feel part-excited, part-nervous – always a cracking sign. Since appointing the team, I’ve been impressed with their tenacity, diligence and razor-sharp strategic thinking.

"The next 12 months are going to epic for Duolingo. We recently became a publicly traded company, hosted our annual Duocon language learning event, and have buckets of exciting news and innovations coming to the app. It was critical we had the perfect partner to support us, both locally and globally, and we’re extremely pleased to have secured that in The Romans.”

Indigo Le Fèvre, associate director at The Romans, said: “As an agency, we love clients that are bold, ambitious and ready to have some fun. With Duolingo, we’ve found just that. The team’s been hard at work developing a fantastic integrated comms strategy for the brand, which we’re très excited to bring to life over the coming months. And on a personal level… I can’t wait to finally do my surname justice and expand my French vocabulary beyond: ‘Où est la discothèque?’”

The Romans, the consumer agency backed by Mother, recently said it had doubled its workforce during the COVID-19 era, adding 24 staff over 18 months. Client wins have included Amazon, Free Now, Sports Direct, Ovo Energy, Santander and WWE, while it also increased remits with Pernod Ricard brands Jameson, Chivas Regal and The Glenlivet.