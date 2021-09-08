Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Johnson & Johnson

China

The company is testament to the benefits of incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) into the core of a business. Global, regional, and country leaders are supported with their DEI goals by a chief DE&I officer, and it has become a key indicator in manager performance across the business. This has led to women being accounted for about 50 per cent of employees in China, and it pledges to achieve the same percentage of women leaders globally by 2025.

The China office in particular must be commended for its establishment of Alliance for Diverse Abilities (ADA) and the Employee Resource Group (ERG) to support employees' mental health during the pandemic. The latter is a network within the company to promote DEI culture, and this has been localised in China and led by volunteer employees who come from various business divisions.

One way J&J cultivates collaboration and learning across all age groups is through Generation NOW, which allows young employees to clearly chart their career trajectory at the company. One of the signature events of the group is 'reverse coaching', which sees early in-career employees coaching senior leaders of the company on a new skill they may not be well-versed in.

To recruit diverse talent, J&J China uses digital tools to refine and upgrade job descriptions to avoid unconscious bias before publishing recruitment information, which provides more accurate screening and position-matching for talent acquisition. And to further support existing talent, the China office piloted Expand, a programme that allows employees to take part-time roles for six months at start-up companies with the aim to drive their careers forward via cross-sector, cross-function, and cross-border experience.

