Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Best In-House Communications Team

Mastercard

Singapore

The stellar team of communicators at Mastercard have plenty to be proud about and some of them include coming in 6th out of 50 companies in DiversityInc's list of inclusive companies; recognised by The Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace; and a 100 per cent perfect score on the Disability Equity Index which scores companies based on investment in accessibility and inclusion.

To nurture talent, the team established six global academies to design and deliver future-focussed learning offerings to upskill employees and developed an online portal called AP Talent Marketplace where all employees can access and apply to work on projects outside of their team. As a bonus, the Global Tuition Assistance allows employees to claim up to US$11,000 on training courses.

Being a large Fortune 500 company, Mastercard also understands the importance of giving back. It set up a Centre for Inclusive Growth that advances equitable and sustainable economic growth around the world to produce independent research, scalable programmes, and a community of thinkers around inclusive growth.

On top of that, employees are continually encouraged to contribute to social causes, and this is incentivised through a clever programme. All employee donations worth US$25 or more will be matched by the company on a one-to-one ratio up to a combined total of US$15,000 per employee per calendar year. This in on top of five days a year each employee gets to volunteer.

