Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Best Large Agency

Sunny Side Up

Japan

187 employees

In a deeply patriarchal market such as Japan, it's important for companies to implement clear and efficient policies to ensure women have plenty of opportunity to climb the ranks. Japanese agency Sunny Side up has done just that.

For example, it actively sought to increase the percentage of women leaders to nearly 37 per cent (as of July 2021) and provide in-house training on women's bodies to destigmatise conversations around occurrences such as pregnancy. Perhaps most impressively, it introduced a programme called Dear Women where women in the company are offered subsidies for egg freezing and preservation.

On the talent development front, Sunny Side Up aims to breed a corporate culture that allows employees to take on managerial positions regardless of age. One way this is done is through the creation of opportunities for input, such as info-sharing during meetings and a planning gym, a three-year programme for young employees to acquire knowledge of planning, presentations and PR.

Sunny Side Up is also a keen believer of social good outside of the company. In July this year, the Social Good Promotion Office was established to raise awareness of the need to aid with social issues. With this came the launch of SDGs Magazine, an online media outlet dedicated to providing easy-to-understand information in the areas of purpose and ESG.

This has all contributed to the agency raking in record revenue in the fourth quarter of last year, and is expected to increase by about 155 per cent to US$40 million this year. Kudos to president and chairman Etsuko Tsugihara for her progressive leadership.

