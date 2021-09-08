Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Best Mid-Sized Agency

Mutant

Singapore

30 employees

Most employees who walk through the doors of Mutant speak highly of the agency's culture, and this is testament to the company's success in this highly competitive category. It's all driven by a core value that all employees—regardless of position—are respected for their views to drive genuine collaboration.

One of Mutant's standout policies is its gradual return policy around maternity leave. To allow new mothers a staggered return to the office beyond government-mandated maternity leave, the agency encourages them to stagger their return for 10 hours a week on full pay, followed by 20 hours the following month, then 30 hours, and finally back to the regular 40 hours. This allows mothers to gradually return to work while they figure out the balance between their newborn and a return at work.

One of the key offerings at Mutant is its Pitch for a Promotion programme where staff can raise their hands when they think they're ready for a promotion or pay rise. Instead of waiting for bi-annual performance reviews, the team is encouraged to pitch their level-up to the leadership team.

Impressively, more than three-quarters of staff at Mutant have been at the agency for three years or longer, and this is partly due to a robust internship programme that nurtures rather than exploit interns. The agency has partnered up with the lines of Nanyang Technological University's Wee Kim Wee School of Communications to attract promising interns, and as a win-win, some stellar interns have won school awards for the results they accomplished at Mutant.

Overall, employees at the agency recorded an 86 per cent satisfaction rate in 2020, 92 per cent expressed admiration for the leadership team of which 66 per cent are women. These are impressive numbers for a humble homegrown outfit.

