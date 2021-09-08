Current Global hires seven in UK amid 'accelerated growth'

The hires take the London workforce to 20.

Ruairidh Villar – who previously worked at Public Health England, leading a specialist data and science comms unit for the country’s COVID-19 response – joins Current Global’s UK health team as associate director. He previously ran campaigns on global health and humanitarian emergencies for Save the Children and spent several years as a journalist with Reuters.

Arti Maru joins as associate director in the health team, having worked across that specialism and others at agencies including Weber Shandwick, MSL and Cirkle.

Also joining Current Global's health team are associate Victor Agrest, who previously worked for the NHS, and account manager Siobhan Dooley.

All four new hires report to Nivey Nocher, director of health, UK, who joined Current Global in 2020. The agency said Nocher has been responsible for rapid growth and extended client remits within patient comms and health policy across the practice.

The agency has also made three appointments in its UK corporate and technology practice: associate Oliver Insall-Jones; senior account manager Anthony Avrili, formerly of agencies Fieldhouse Associates and The PHA Group; and account manager Leah Schildkraut, formerly of WE Communications in the US.

Current Global said the hires follow "significant accelerated growth for the agency in the UK", building on double-digit growth in 2020. The agency said it has won a raft of new client assignments in the health, engineering, technology and professional consulting sectors, as well as continuing to grow remits with existing clients.

Co-chief executive George Coleman said: “This year has seen us go from strength to strength across the UK business, and we’re seeing increasing demand for blended skills across health, corporate and technology.

“Given the challenges of operating remotely for the best part of 18 months, it’s testament to our agency culture, and the unflinching resilience and deep talents of the team that we’re seeing such dynamic growth. We’re excited to be able to attract the first-class talent that we announce today, deepening our offer for clients looking to us to help tell data-driven stories about innovations that move businesses and human condition forward, and are helping to make the world a more equitable place.”