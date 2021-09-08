Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Winners revealed

PRWeek Asia is excited to announce the full winners list for Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. The awards were launched this year in the region as a new opportunity for PR agencies and in-house teams in the public relations and communications sector to recognise and celebrate healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions this year, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the PR industry in Asia. From creative staff initiatives to intricate bonus schemes, it's clear that agencies in this region are on the right path toward retaining top staff and cultivating sharp minds.

We'd like to congratulate all winners this year for their stellar efforts. Our panel of judges faced a difficult task of picking just one winner for each category but rest assured that all participating agencies impressed judges this year.

Here are the winners for PRWeek Asia's Best Places to Work 2021:

> SMALL AGENCY

APCO Worldwide

Japan

> MID-SIZED AGENCY

Mutant

Singapore

> LARGE AGENCY

Sunny Side Up

Japan

> IN-HOUSE COMMUNICATION TEAM

WINNER:

Mastercard

Singapore

COMMENDATION:

Grab

Singapore

> EMPLOYEE SUPPORT

WINNER:

Mastercard

Singapore



COMMENDATION:

LinkedIn

China



COMMENDATION:

Edelman

India

> DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

WINNER:

Johnson & Johnson

China

COMMENDATION:

Mastercard

Singapore

> LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT

WINNER:

Zeno Group

Singapore