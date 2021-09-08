News

Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Winners revealed

See which agencies and teams made the cut in APAC’s inaugural edition of this esteemed awards.

by Surekha Ragavan / Added 11 hours ago

Best Places to Work Asia 2021: Winners revealed

PRWeek Asia is excited to announce the full winners list for Best Places to Work in Asia-Pacific, in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific. The awards were launched this year in the region as a new opportunity for PR agencies and in-house teams in the public relations and communications sector to recognise and celebrate healthy workplace initiatives and diverse talent.

We were heartened to receive so many high-quality submissions this year, all of which showcase the progressiveness of the PR industry in Asia. From creative staff initiatives to intricate bonus schemes, it's clear that agencies in this region are on the right path toward retaining top staff and cultivating sharp minds.

We'd like to congratulate all winners this year for their stellar efforts. Our panel of judges faced a difficult task of picking just one winner for each category but rest assured that all participating agencies impressed judges this year.

Here are the winners for PRWeek Asia's Best Places to Work 2021:

> SMALL AGENCY

APCO Worldwide
Japan 

> MID-SIZED AGENCY

Mutant
Singapore

> LARGE AGENCY

Sunny Side Up
Japan

> IN-HOUSE COMMUNICATION TEAM

WINNER: 
Mastercard
Singapore

COMMENDATION:
Grab
Singapore

> EMPLOYEE SUPPORT

WINNER:
Mastercard
Singapore

COMMENDATION:
LinkedIn
China

COMMENDATION:
Edelman
India

> DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

WINNER:
Johnson & Johnson
China

COMMENDATION:
Mastercard
Singapore

> LEARNING & DEVELOPMENT

WINNER:
Zeno Group
Singapore 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Follow PRWeek Asia on LinkedIn

Sign up for email bulletins