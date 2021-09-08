Blurred names first MD

Blurred said Minty (pictured) will continue to work with its flagship clients, including Coca-Cola, but will primarily take a "holistic and strategic" role overseeing the business. She will join the agency's board and lead the management team, taking day-to-day responsibility for running the firm. Operations director Alan White will report to her.

Minty joined Blurred as a consulting director in January 2020. She was previously executive director at Golin and co-led its consumer division.

In her new role, Minty will report to chief executive and founder Nik Govier, with 'dotted lines' to Blurred founding partners Stuart Lambert, Katy Stolliday and Emma Weisgard.

Govier said: “It seems like just yesterday that we launched, but we’ve grown fast; and with Rachel at the helm day to day, long may that continue! But we’ve never been about growth at any cost. We believe in delivering in terms of people, planet and profit – in line with our B Corp status – and Rachel got this from day one.

“Rachel joined us as a consumer specialist with light-touch corporate expertise and has since made it her business to understand every aspect of our ESGP (environmental, social, governance and purpose) focus area. As we continue to lean into both strategic and creative consulting and delivery – across the ESGP spectrum – she’s the perfect person to lead the good ship Blurred.”

Minty said: “It’s a real privilege for me to be stepping into this role. Blurred is a truly unique business and we have a phenomenal and inspiring team, delivering genuinely impactful work for our clients. I’m excited to support the founding partners as we enter the next stage of growth and shape the business for the future.”

Other recent appointments at the agency have included Mary-Jane Attafuah as consulting director and Jeremy Cohen as partner.

Blurred, which launched in 2018 with a vision of breaking down the distinction between corporate and consumer comms, has reported strong growth recently and picked up some notable awards.

The agency ranked among PRWeek’s UK Top 150 Consultancies after growing revenue 45 per cent in 2020 to reach £1.6m at the year's end. In January 2021 it was named Best Agency for Corporate and/or Financial Comms at PRWeek’s inaugural Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards. It was also named New Consultancy of the Year at the PRWeek UK Awards 2020 and was shortlisted in four categories for PRWeek’s Best Places to Work Awards 2021, winning Mental Health Champion.

Prior to Blurred, Govier co-founded multiple award-winning PR shop Unity.