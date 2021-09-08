'Brave move to focus on parental hate' – Behind the Campaign, Play-Doh Home Protection Service

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

A Home Protection Service from Play-Doh: a bookable service to help protect the home from the parental horror that is “Play-Doh bits”.

How did the idea come into being?

We had consumer insight (as well as personal experience) that, although parents love the Play-Doh brand, they are reluctant to get it out of the cupboard because of the mess (bits on the carpet, bits on socks and other clothes). Messy play has so many benefits for kids, so we wanted to find a way for mess-hating parents to feel seen and validated – while also encouraging them to let their kids get messy (it’s all in the home protection prep!)

What ideas were rejected?

We kicked around a couple of different ways of approaching this brief. The other route was to be more overt about the importance of parents nurturing creativity in kids through messy play, but the Home Protection avenue felt much more in partnership with parents – we hear you, but we can help you. Parents get enough preachy pressure as it is.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

Our planning director Jo Hudson and I [had] the idea back in November 2020 and then our amazing PrettyGreen (PR & studio) and What They Said (influencer) team did all the hard work. We went into activation planning between March and July; recruiting the Home Protection team, engaging influencers, building a microsite, storyboarding and shooting content. We also worked alongside Hasbro’s media agency, Media.com, which supported with media spend behind the Home Protection Service content.

What were the biggest challenges and how did you overcome them?

You know a good idea when it doesn’t feel like hard work to execute – this really didn’t present big challenges.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

The call to action was to encourage parents to sign up for a chance of winning a visit from the service, and across the month-long promotion period we received more than 1,000 entries. This was the result of a solid PR campaign, reaching over 15.6m people through earned media, influencers and paid-for talent posts, as well as retail partnership Smyths. We measured the success of our influencer outreach using social tool Stellar, which tracked engagement and impressions of those gifted/on-boarded to the campaign, and used Coveragebook to measure online readership/print circulation figures for coverage, including OTS, social shares and an average domain authority among media titles.

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

That brands should not shy away from leaning into a negative – it was a brave move for us to focus on the parental hate of Play-Doh mess, but it was so relatable as well as problem-solving that this 100 per cent helped with the campaign's success.