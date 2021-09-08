PRWeek Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards: 'early bird' deadline nears

The Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards, which are back for a second year, spotlight the best campaigns, agencies, in-house teams and individuals working in these sectors and disciplines in the UK.

New categories for 2021 include Best Integrated Agency for Corporate Comms and Public Affairs, New Consultancy of the Year and Best In-house Team for Corporate Comms.

Click here for more details and to enter.

We asked some of the judges what they are looking for in winning entries:

Jamie Dunkley, external communications director at St James’s Place Wealth Management, and chair of the judging panel: "The past few months have been truly unique and have changed the way we operate forever. I think it will be fascinating to see how people have adapted to this shifting landscape."

Laura Leggetter, co-head, communications, SEC Newgate: "Original thinking, evidence of insights (and their use throughout the campaign) and memorable messaging that has changed behaviour."

Nik Govier, chief executive and founder, Blurred: "Corporate comms has stood still for too long. Looking forward to seeing work that pushes beyond the obvious."

Angharad Neagle, chief executive, Freshwater: "Clearly defined objectives, robust evaluation, creativity and innovation are obviously a must. But for me, entries that project passion, demonstrate an inclusive team culture and deal honestly with the challenges faced along the way will have the edge."

The Awards showcase is to take place on 27 January 2022.

John Harrington, editor of PRWeek UK, said: "The Awards recognise the best achievement in some of the fastest-growing and most competitive parts of our sector. With the challenges of COVID-19 alongside ongoing political and economic uncertainty, there's never been a more important time to prove your value to decision-makers – and give your organisation and workforce a well-needed morale boost."

Full list of categories

Campaign or Project Categories

Best Handling of a De/merger and/or Acquisition Deal

Best Handling of an IPO

Best Crisis Comms

Best Proactive Lobbying Campaign on an Issue or Cause

Best Public Affairs Campaign for an NGO, Charity or Campaigning Organisation

Best Use of Media Relations in a Campaign

Best Use of Social Media and/or Influencers in a Campaign

Best Corporate Internal Comms or Employee Engagement Campaign

Individual Categories

Corporate and/or Financial Comms Professional of the Year (Agency)

Corporate and/or Financial Comms Professional of the Year (In-house)

Public Affairs Professional of the Year (Agency)

Public Affairs Professional of the Year (In-house)

Team or Agency Categories

New for 2021 - Best In-house Team for Corporate Comms

Best In-house Team for Public Affairs

Best Agency for Internal Comms or Employee Engagement

New for 2021 – New Consultancy of the Year

Best Agency for Corporate and/or Financial Comms

Best Agency for Public Affairs

New for 2021 – Best Integrated Agency for Corporate and Public Affairs

