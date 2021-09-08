News

Obama campaign manager’s firm, Messina Group, acquires Segal Communications

The acquisition expands the Messina Group's West Coast presence and strengthens its strategic comms capabilities.

by Aleda Stam / Added 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON: The Messina Group, founded by Obama for America 2012 campaign manager and former White House deputy chief of staff Jim Messina, has acquired Segal Communications. 

The deal for the San Francisco Bay Area consumer tech and lifestyle firm will expand the Messina Group's West Coast presence and bolster its strategic communications capabilities.

Segal Communications was founded in 2018 by former broadcast journalist Sarah Segal (below). It specializes in media and influencer relations and social, digital and experiential marketing. 

"[Segal] has built an agency that shares the same culture and entrepreneurial values as ours, along with deep expertise to complement our client suite of services," said Messina, CEO of the eponymous firm. "Her background as a journalist arms her with an invaluable perspective that we anticipate to be critical as newsrooms continue to transition to digital formats."

Segal Communications will be its own entity under the Messina Group umbrella, with Segal serving as partner and founder. 

No layoffs will take place as a result of the acquisition; Segal said she is planning to add to her team and expand client services

"The Messina Group is admired for its entrepreneurial spirit and passion for growth," she said. "For clients in need of crisis prediction and management, we can tap into the Greenbrier team and for those in need of political strategy and digital campaigns we have The Messina Group."

In 2018, the Messina Group acquired Greenbrier Partners, a firm specializing in corporate communications and media relations, crisis management and preparedness and public affairs. The Messina Group also includes Amplify, a media buying agency for the political sector. 

