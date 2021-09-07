9/11: 'We kept going and did our jobs'
PRWeek's former editor-in-chief Jonah Bloom had only been in post a few weeks at the time of the World Trade Center terror attacks. He describes how the team rallied around, did its duty and got a magazine out in service of the PR community.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>