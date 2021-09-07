News

Ecommerce platform Spring teams up with Inflcr

The partnership looks to take advantage of college athletes’ new ability to take advantage of NIL policy changes.

by Natasha Bach / Added 41 minutes ago

Creator ecommerce platform Spring has inked a partnership with athlete brand-building platform Inflcr.

The two platforms will leverage new laws that allow collegiate athletes to earn an income using their name, image and likeness, enabling them to create their own custom Spring storefront. 

The more than 100,000 athletes in Inflcr’s network will be able to create and sell physical and digital merchandise, including NFTs. They can also integrate their storefront with social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch and Discord. This integration will help the athletes build their brands, drive engagement and increase revenue.

Athletes will receive design support from Spring, as well as additional resources. This includes in-app education, such as best practices for running a Spring storefront and in-app reporting to track transactions to ensure all required reporting is completed in accordance.

Spring has 1.3 million verified creators. According to the platform, more than 100 creators have become millionaires from selling products on Spring. Inflcr is a content and compliance software platform for college athletic programs that helps athletes adhere to NIL legislation.

