Survey: Brands struggle to take advantage of demand for their content

Most brands are seeing increased demand for content, but they’re struggling to capitalize on it, according to research from brand-templating platform Lucidpress.

The research examined brand content, how brands are dealing with increasing demand and the importance of consistency and personalization.

The 2021 Content Effectiveness Report found that while most brands (85%) are facing more demand for content, they are largely struggling to capitalize on it. This is due in large part to the creation of off-brand content. Other concerns include content that lacks adequate personalization and constraints on creating content in a timely manner.

“Consumers expect more relevant content from brands. When brands fall short of these high expectations, the brand loses trust with its customers and potential customers,” said Dave Bascom, VP of marketing for Lucidpress.

These issues can have negative impacts on a brand’s revenue and earnings potential, making it more critical to create content that resonates with customers.

Bascom suggested that brands should have a system that brings all parts of its organization into branded content creation and distribution, not just the graphic design team. He also advocated for creating a centralized hub for content and brand assets so staffers can access them.

Brands can also generate an “ecosystem of templates to enable your team to scale up content production efforts without having to create everything from scratch each time.”

“These templates should have certain brand elements locked down to maintain brand consistency, while allowing the individual to customize the copy and some design elements within the documents,” Bascom added.

Lucidpress surveyed more than 400 people across industries for its survey.