McDonald’s social listening tools couldn’t keep up with BTS Meal chatter

Campaign: Famous Orders: The BTS Meal

Company: McDonald’s

Duration: May 26-June 20, 2021

McDonald’s partnered with BTS for its Famous Orders program, releasing the K-pop group’s favorite order — which includes Chicken McNuggets and sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauces — in nearly 50 markets worldwide.

Strategy

McDonald’s launched its Famous Orders program, which highlights a variety of celebrities' go-to McDonald’s meals, last year.

“We turned that idea into a commercial that aired during the 2020 Super Bowl featuring the ‘trays’ of several high-profile celebs,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement at McDonald’s USA.

Since then, the brand has rolled out Famous Orders in the U.S. from celebrities including Travis Scott and J Balvin.

But the brand wanted to go even bigger.

Last year, McDonald’s began collaborating with mega group BTS on the program’s first global launch. The meal — a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries and medium Coke — “is their go-to order as a group,” Healan said. “And we added a unique twist by bringing their favorite dipping sauces — Sweet Chili and Cajun sauces, inspired by recipes from McDonald’s Korea.”

The goal was to further McDonald’s effort of building long-term, meaningful connections with customers through culturally relevant moments worldwide, Healan said.

Tactics

To announce the BTS Famous Order, McDonald’s mimicked the “build-up to a new song with long runways so that fans can engage with content before and after the big launch,” Healan said.

This began in April, when McDonald’s began liking old posts from BTS that had been published on May 26 in years past (a nod to the upcoming launch date).

BTS Army, the name for BTS’ engaged and enormous fan base, immediately noticed the cryptic likes and began speculating on what they could mean.

Closer to the official announcement, “we gave fans a more direct hint, adding a superscript 7 to our Twitter name and proclaiming our community manager has a stan account, a clear nod to a BTS fan social behavior,” Healan said. “Once fans were abuzz, we officially unveiled the partnership announcement on social and through earned media.”

After the collaboration was announced but before the meals were available, the company rolled out a variety of BTS meal content, including a release schedule, concept photos of the band, a preview of the merchandise collection and behind-the scenes videos published on its app.

Once the meal was available worldwide, McDonald’s ran promotional content across its owned social channels, dropped a paid TikTok campaign where fans could unlock an exclusive lens with a BTS Meal sauce and launched Behind the Sauce, a weekly YouTube Live series that encouraged viewers to enjoy the BTS Meal while playing games.

Results

The campaign generated over 11 million mentions of the BTS Meal across primary social media platforms (including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Reddit). On TikTok, the #BTSMeal and #mcdcrewdancechallenge hashtags garnered 1.2 billion and 14.1 million views, respectively. Over 187,000 videos were posted on TikTik with a hashtag related to the meal.

The campaign’s primary hashtag #BTSMeal drove 2.6 million uses across all other social platforms.

To contextualize the fervor of the social response, the two-month BTS campaign drove more engagements on McDonald’s owned social posts than the brand received across its owned social channels from 2017 to 2020.

On May 26, the day the meal dropped, the volume of social conversations spiked so aggressively that it caused the company’s social listening tools to slow. As a result, McDonald’s needed an additional day to tag and calculate the total volume of the social conversation.

“When we first announced the collaboration back in April, we drove record-breaking engagement across all our social channels, and were top trending in the U.S. and worldwide,” Healan said. “At one point, three different McDonald’s topics were trending at the same time on Twitter.”

The BTS Meal generated more than 2,000 earned media stories, including write-ups in The New York Times, Time magazine, CNBC, CNN, New York Magazine and Business Insider. ​​It was also mentioned by two late-night shows on launch week (The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden), and BTS spoke about the partnership in a segment on Good Morning America.

Most importantly, the BTS meal had a meaningful impact on the company’s sales.

“We saw significant lifts in McNuggets sales and record-breaking levels of social engagement,” McDonald’s CEO and president Chris Kempczinski said in an earnings statement. “BTS fans all over the globe downloaded our app, ordered Chicken McNuggets with delicious Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces and posted about it on social media, leading McDonald's to trend number two on Twitter globally and number one in the U.S.”

“To borrow a BTS lyric,” he said during the earnings call, the campaign was “dynamite.”