Drone Racing League hires Alison Brod to introduce it to new fans

NEW YORK: The Drone Racing League has brought on Alison Brod Marketing + Communications as it gears up for its 2021-2022 world championship season.

There was no RFP process, rather the agency was selected following "organic conversations," said the league's head of PR, Melanie Wallner.

Alison Brod will act as an "extension" of the Drone Racing League's marketing team, she added.

"[The firm] will be developing innovative, disruptive PR campaigns, driving mass awareness for the league, its drone pilots, world-renowned partners and proprietary technology," said Wallner. "We are excited for them to help us land amazing headlines in top media outlets, create buzzworthy, fun content with top athletes and celebrities and introduce our sport to millions of new fans."

In the next year, Drone Racing League wants to launch partnerships with "top brands," create next-generation fan experiences through technology and celebrate women pilots in drone aviation for its new #WomenTakingOff series, said Wallner.

This #WomensEqualityDay, we’re launching our new #WomenTakingOff series, celebrating women in FPV, drones & aviation and sharing their tips for aspiring pilots. @MaionHigh encourages anyone who wants to fly better to: “Compare yourself only to you from yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/8ejYtQd0EM — Drone Racing League (@DroneRaceLeague) August 27, 2021

Agency staffers working on the account include partner Jodi Hassan, director Dara Schopp Helitzer and senior account executive Kristin Martinez.

Budget information was not disclosed.

The Drone Racing League is a global, professional drone-racing league for first-person-view drone pilots. The races are aired on international networks including NBC, Twitter and Sky Sports.