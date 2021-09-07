Poxel hires Elizabeth Woo to lead PR, corporate comms and IR

BOSTON: Poxel, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, has appointed Elizabeth Woo as SVP of IR, PR and corporate communications.

Based in the Boston area, she will work closely with the company’s leadership team, headquartered in Lyon, France.



Poxel CEO Thomas Kuhn in a release noted Woo’s extensive experience working with the biotech financial community and strong track record in raising the visibility of biopharmaceutical companies in the U.S.

Woo has 25 years of industry experience, covering strategic investor and corporate communications, spanning the full life cycle of drug development and commercialization.

Most recently, she served as a biotech investor relations consultant for Kendall Investor Relations.



Woo began her career at Biogen, a Cambridge, Massachusett-based company that specializes in developing therapies to treat neurological diseases. She worked for 12 years as VP of investor relations.

Subsequently, as an IR consultant, she advised the publicly traded company Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, whose research focuses on gastrointestinal diseases and Cubist Pharmaceuticals, whose work targets pathogens like MRSA. Woo then, for four years, took on the role of SVP of corporate comms and investor relations at Flex Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech firm that researches treatments for neurological conditions.

Poxel, which is listed on Euronext Paris, develops treatments for serious, chronic metabolic diseases. It reported revenue of €13.3 million ($15.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to €6.4 million ($7.6 million) during the corresponding period in 2020.