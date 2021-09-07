Marriott International hires agencies for large-scale EMEA campaign

The multichannel campaign for the Marriott Bonvoy programme has been designed to help consumers fall in love with travel again, following months of restrictions, the agencies said.

They will work with Marriott International’s EMEA communications team to launch a series of campaigns to give travellers confidence and inspiration to book.

The inspiration is the Marriott Bonvoy global ‘Power of travel’ marketing campaign, which launched in June and champions travel with a "renewed sense of purpose" as the world begins to open up for travel again.

Helen Leighton, vice-president, communications, at Marriott International EMEA, said: “Over the past months the travel sector and travellers have faced a very challenging time. This campaign will help remind us all about the joy of travel, and the incredible experiences, connections and new perspectives that travel opens up – even more so after the past months of missed holidays, celebrations and family gatherings.

"With this new campaign Marriott Bonvoy is asking consumers ‘Where Can We Take You?’ across our portfolio of hotels and homes in incredible destinations. We are really looking forward to collaborating with the Good Relations Group on this inspirational and forward-looking travel campaign.”

The activity will run across the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Newsfeed PR executive director Jodie Simpson said: “As the world starts to open up again travel will be top of people’s minds and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with Marriott Bonvoy to deliver a campaign that not only excites, but empowers travellers to go out and explore. Our campaign will help raise awareness and build brand love for Marriott Bonvoy and its extensive range of services, while communicating the emotional importance of being able to explore countries and cultures."