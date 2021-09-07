Edelman hires former Mayor of London candidate and ex-MEP in new investment content role

Along with her day-to-day client handling responsibilities, Luisa Porritt will oversee the technical copywriting function provided by the financial services team, particularly to its blue-chip asset management clients, Edelman said.

Prior to joining Edelman Smithfield, Porritt stood for the Mayor of London, representing the Liberal Democrats. She was previously a Lib Dem MEP, the UK managing director of Paris-based PR agency Fargo, and a financial journalist for publications including The Economist and Investment Europe.

Iain Dey, managing director at Edelman Smithfield, said: “Luisa brings a wealth of experience to the role, and will be a huge asset to the team. Edelman Smithfield’s technical content is already highly prized, and Luisa’s appointment will bolster this specialism further. The combination of her investment journalism and political background provides opportunities to strengthen our integrated offer and give our financial services clients much greater understanding of the political and social issues impacting their businesses.”

Porritt, whose new job title is associate director and head of investment content, said: “I am delighted to have joined Edelman Smithfield. Global financial services companies look to our agency for high-quality content to help them communicate their investment objectives and the broader role they play in society. I am looking forward to leading our work on this, as well as providing strategic advice to help clients understand the political environment they are operating in.”

Edelman recently hired Olivier Lebleu to lead its ESG consultancy practice within Edelman Smithfield.