Marketing 360 upgrades platforms

Business management and marketing software company Marketing 360 has made a number of upgrades to its services.

The Marketing 360 Social app has been updated to include a calendar feature, allowing users to review scheduled posts by date, either by month, week or day. Users can also filter by platform or status, as well as schedule and approve posts within the calendar feature.

Among post status types, there are new options. These are "published," "denied" -- meaning that the person responsible has not approved it -- or "failed," indicating that it could not be posted due to an error, such as incorrect image size or missing components.

Additional updates have been made to the Marketing 360 Scheduling app. Payments can be made directly via the app when customers book services or make appointments, allowing them to pay ahead of time and facilitating the check-in process.

Marketing 360 offers services for SMBs and franchises, including website building, taking and managing payments, appointment bookings, customer management, social media management, content marketing management and multi-channel digital advertising campaigns.