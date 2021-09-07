H+K bolsters ESG team with senior hires

Tom Fern joins the London Better Impact team as a director. He previously led global comms at The Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, the $55tn-backed Climate Action 100+ investor engagement initiative, which encourages the biggest corporate greenhouse gas emitters to act on climate change. Fern has also worked at Brunswick, The European Climate Foundation and Blurred.

Libby Wyman, who formerly led the strategic direction of eBay for Charity, the ecommerce platform's multimillion-pound fundraising arm, joins H+K as a senior associate director. She has led purpose and sustainability programmes for multinationals, start-ups and international non-profits across industries including agriculture, health and technology.

Megan Castilla, vice-president and deputy lead of H+K’s Better Impact Practice in the US, is being seconded to the UK for the next year to drive H+K’s international engagement around Better Impact.

The trio take the London Better Impact team to four, alongside a wider UK team of 30. Earlier this year, the team secured a mandate with climate change think tank E3G to work on the COP26 Summit, advising brands on how best to engage with the Summit and demonstrate authentic climate leadership. The team has also advised Bayer, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Cotton Council International and The US Cotton Trust Protocol.

The appointments follow the promotion of Chris Pratt last year to managing director, Better Impact.

Simon Whitehead, chief executive of H+K London, said: “Our clients are rightly focusing more and more on how they can make a difference to the world by embedding sustainability strategies across their businesses. We already have several Better Impact specialists in our industry sector teams, but I have always believed that we would benefit from creating a central team of experienced ESG specialists so that we can further leverage this part of our consulting business for all our clients.

"With Chris we have an outstanding leader, and I am now delighted to welcome Tom, Libby and Megan into our London business so that we can continue to grow this vital specialism in the months ahead.”