Tin Man hires ex-Downing Street digital and social chief

Sha Gorur (pictured), who spent more than a decade leading digital strategy and execution for political campaigns including the 'Britain is Great' initiative, has been named Tin Man Communications' first head of digital and social following what it has called a “sustained period of post-pandemic growth”.

The agency's new digital-only practice will offer services such as digital and social media strategy, creative storytelling, paid social and digital adverts and SEO optimisation.

Chief executive Mandy Sharp said expanding Tin Man's digital offering was the “natural next step”.

She added: “We are always looking for different routes to build emotional connections for our clients and Sha’s experience and technical expertise enables us to reach consumers via new and emerging platforms and deliver the latest and best in digital comms.

“In order to emotionally engage with various audiences effectively, 99 per cent of our campaigns now have digital comms and content at their heart. In fact, for a couple of clients our work is purely digital – whether that be influencer marketing or solely using digital comms to change behaviour among teenagers, for example. With this in mind, providing best-in-class digital expertise to our clients has to be a real focus for the agency.”

Tin Man said Gorur's appointment is one of 11 so far this year, taking its workforce 35. Recent hires include ex-Sky and BBC journalist Sean Allen-Moy to lead its ‘corpsumer’ and media offering.

Gorur, who joins from creative sports and entertainment agency WeAreFearless, will work across a range of Tin Man clients including Virgin Media, LNER and Indeed. He will also offer counsel to existing clients.

Gorur was head of digital and social media at 10 Downing Street in 2016/17.

He said of his new role: “Having worked across multiple sectors both client- and agency-side, using digital comms and social media to enhance the image and bottom line of a business is my passion.

“Tin Man’s focus on changing perceptions and building meaningful connections means we are perfectly placed to deliver powerful cross-platform campaigns for clients.”