Zen Internet ups marketing head to expanded role leading PR

In the new position of marketing director, Paul Sinclair (pictured) will join Zen Internet's executive committee and take the lead on PR and brand development. In the expanded role he will also oversee the company's marketing strategy and comms programmes, as well as data management and insight.

His promotion comes as Zen Internet continues to roll out its five-year strategic plan, with chief executive Paul Stobart saying the firm hopes to more than double its revenue to £200m over the next five years.

The company offers telecomms and technology products such as broadband, data, voice, hosting and infrastructure services to homes and businesses across the UK. It has offices in Rochdale and Leeds and employs more than 550 people.

Before joining Zen Internet three years ago, Sinclair worked in marketing roles at Coca-Cola, Adidas and Lloyds Banking Group.

He said: “I am thrilled to join the executive committee at Zen. Having been here a few years already, I’ve seen first-hand the great reputation Zen has for delivering excellent value and customer service.

“As we take this next natural business step, the aim is to increase the awareness of the brand to millions more people across the country with an emphasis on championing the customer and bringing them on the Zen journey.”