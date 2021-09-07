Engine MHP hires Telegraph industry editor

Alan Tovey (pictured) will join Engine MHP as a director on 15 November after 14 years as a business journalist.

His arrival at the agency follows other hires in the capital markets team in recent months, including Rachel Farrington from investment bank UBS – who also took a director role – and Alex Janiaud from the Financial Times Group, who started as a senior account manager in March.

Tovey said: “Engine MHP’s recent growth and the range of their work is impressive, so it’s an exciting time to be changing lanes and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.

“I’ve spent more than a decade at The Telegraph developing a deep understanding of some of the most complex companies in the business world and sharing that insight with readers – part of a team boasting some of the brightest, most respected and sometimes even feared journalists covering the corporate environment. I’m delighted to be bringing this experience and perspective to bear on new challenges for Engine MHP’s clients.”

His appointment comes amid what the agency called “strong growth” in its capital markets team, which has advised on high-profile transactions including the administration of Arcadia Group, Connells Group’s acquisition of Countrywide estate agents, and Ultra Electronics’ recommended acquisition by Cobham.

The team has also recently won a spate of new clients including Coinbase, Bakkavor and CVS Group, and is currently advising on seven IPOs, the agency said.

Oliver Hughes, head of capital markets at Engine MHP, said: “Alan is one of the best business journalists around and we are thrilled that he has chosen to join us as he moves to the other side. He will bring our clients an expert understanding of how the modern media works and thinks, including the importance of digital and video content, as well as great connectivity with leading figures at the highest levels of industry and government.”