Air Ambulance campaign goes behind the scenes of life-saving work

Produced by Snappin’ Turtle Productions for London's Air Ambulance Charity, the film tells the story of David Summerfield.

The 45-year-old was punched in the head while waiting for a train at Waterloo Station on 20 October 2018. He fell, hitting his head hard against the ground.

The film includes audio recorded at the scene as medical workers fought to keep Summerfield alive.







Dr Cosmo Scurr and paramedic Sam Margetts arrived within minutes of the assault and were confronted with an unconscious man whose life was hanging in the balance.

Summerfield had already suffered a heart attack and was brought back to life by a passing doctor after he had stopped breathing. He had a traumatic brain injury and the emergency medics had to put him into a coma to protect his brain from further injury and buy him time to get to hospital. He was lucky to survive.

The film has been released to raise awareness that the emergency service is a charity and needs financial support from the public. It is being shared across the charity’s social channels, inviting the viewer to get a behind-the-scenes look at its work. London Air Ambulance is also asking its supporters to share the film with friends and followers and with politicians, as well as with influencers who might help promote it.





This is the side of London’s Air Ambulance you hope to never see. Come to the frontline with our crew and see what happened when David lay critically ill at Waterloo station.



Alexandra Sutherland, head of comms at London’s Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Telling our patients' stories is a vital way for our charity to build an emotional connection with the people of London and show how their support can help us save lives. David’s story shows first-hand the difference London’s Air Ambulance makes every day.”

She added: “This is the first time we have used on-scene audio in a patient video and we were pleased to work with Snappin Turtle to produce such a powerful piece of content.”

Sutherland expressed the charity’s gratitude to David Summerfield and his family “for allowing us to tell their story in this way and show the difference we can make. We hope that it will resonate with the public and raise awareness of our cause.”

Summerfield, who does not remember the attack but paid tribue to the “incredible” medics who saved his life, features in the film, along with his wife and daughter.

His wife, Julie, says in the film: “We’re very fortunate that he’s still here. It’s a horrific injury. He did die.”

