Weber Shandwick supports Marcus Rashford's lobbying campaign to fight food poverty

The #WriteNow campaign asks people to go online to contact their MP and demand urgent action ahead of the Government Spending Review next month.

Weber Shandwick has worked with The Food Foundation in the development of the campaign and media relations. It has also managed the social elements of the campaign, including content development and creative concepts.



Heather Blundell, managing director, UK client counsel, at Weber Shandwick

Heather Blundell, managing director, UK client counsel, at Weber Shandwick, said: “The global pandemic has had a devastating impact on millions of families across the UK, with many more now facing food insecurity, and we feel privileged to be supporting Marcus and the team to help stabilise the situation for some of our most vulnerable children.”

One in seven households with children has gone without food in the past six months, according to the Food Foundation. And the situation is likely to get worse in the coming weeks, because of a £20 cut in Universal Credit and rising food prices, according to campaigners.

Rashford wants political support to expand the eligibility criteria for free school meals, so that they are offered to all seven- to 18-year-olds living in households earning £20,000 or less after benefits.

The Manchester United and England striker also wants to see the introduction of long-term funding for the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food Programme, as well as an expansion of the eligibility criteria or the Healthy Start programme that provides food and milk vouchers to women with young children or who are pregnant and receiving benefits.

Rashford said: “You can fill 27 Wembley stadiums with the 2.5 million children that are struggling to know where their next meal might be coming from today. What is it going to take for these children to be prioritised? Instead of removing support through social security, we should be focusing efforts on developing a sustainable long-term roadmap out of this child hunger pandemic.”

He added: “I will be writing to my MP about it, and I would encourage you all to do the same. It will take many of us to stand together on this, and show we care about reaching those most in need in our communities.”

