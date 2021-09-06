Del Monte says ‘yes’ to UK agency for PR and campaign brief

Pier’s food and drink division beat two agencies to win a retained account with Del Monte.

The Suffolk-based agency’s brief covers campaigns, influencers and a brand partnership with food writer and campaigner Jack Monroe.

The canned fruit and snacks company joins Pier’s other food and drink clients, which include Greene King, Treatt, Kerry Foods and Pure Spreads.

Sam Bennett, marketing controller for Del Monte UK, said: “Pier won us over with their tenacity, enthusiasm and heavyweight experience in the sector. They have hit the ground running and impressed with strong results.”

Amy Bendall, director at Pier, said: “Del Monte is an iconic global brand and this is an exciting win for Pier’s booming food and drink division.”

She added: “Our expertise in this sector has ensured that we have already secured some big-hitting coverage and there is lots in the pipeline we cannot wait to get our teeth into.”