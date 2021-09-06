Ogilvy PR launches in New Zealand

Following a recent rebrand and an organisational restructure, Ogilvy PR has launched in New Zealand, its fourth office in AUNZ after Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra.

The new office in Auckland will be led by Laura Platts (pictured above), who will work closely with the Australia team. Platts started within the WPP fold earlier this year. Prior to this, she was managing the PR and activations team at FCB New Zealand working across a range of clients including Lego and Audi.

Richard Brett, CEO of Ogilvy PR and Ogilvy Health said, "We are very excited to be launching Ogilvy PR into New Zealand with our full capability and offer, further reinforcing our position as the region's only truly integrated earned-first communications agency. The combination of our team of specialists and consultants in Australia, together with a team on the ground in New Zealand is a very compelling proposition for our clients."

Meanwhile, CEO of Ogilvy Network NZ, Kelly-Ann Maxwell, said, "Our relaunch into the market as the Ogilvy Network has been so well-received and it's time we added a PR offering to our capabilities in New Zealand."