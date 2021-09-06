Golin hires consumer MD along with media and social veterans

Ed Green joins Golin from BCW, where he was managing director of consumer brands for three years. He previously worked for consumer agency Mission for a decade, latterly as its managing director. In both roles he devised and delivered campaigns for household brands across retail, tech and fashion.

Green will lead Golin's consumer practice and be responsible for “evolving” the team’s working practices.

He will report to Ondine Whittington, group managing director of Golin and Virgo.

Media relations and strategy

Green is joined by Alex Bell, who will lead Golin’s media team and take responsibility for driving clients’ consumer PR campaigns, as well as using her contacts and network to further the agency’s ambitions.

She joins from Cow PR and has more than two decades’ experience working on UK and global brand campaigns. These have incuded Heineken’s sponsorship of the UEFA EURO 2020 Championships and PRWeek's recently awarded Global Breakthrough Campaign of the Year – 'Period' for Intimina.

Bromilow, meanwhile, joins Golin from Ogilvy and has more than 10 years of experience and expertise in digital and social media work for clients including Microsoft, Tesco and Diageo.

Bell and Bromilow will be part of Golin’s strategy team led by Kat Arnull, who was appointed as chief strategy officer in January.