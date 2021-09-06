Movers & Shakers: Lululemon, Archetype, Manulife, and more

Lululemon has appointed Wendy Pang as director of PR and communications in APAC. Based in Hong Kong, Pang was previously director of corporate affairs for Prudential, and prior to that, was in a public affairs role at Starbucks.

Cameo has picked Archetype as its comms partner in Australia. The brand, which is known as a marketplace to connect celebrities to fans, will be seeking media, PR and content duties from the agency. Archetype also announced a slew of promotions: Alice Smith has been elevated to senior account director leading strategic communications and supporting operations; Aranya Phookan has stepped up as senior account director with a focus on integrated and digital; Ben Amdur, senior creative, will elevate the agency's content strategy and creative services; and Brittany Lawrence has been promoted to account director and will continue building the consumer division.

Singaporean plant-based fertiliser Plantonic has appointed Go Communications to launch its business in Malaysia, as well as sustain PR, communications and marketing locally. The brand is looking to replicate it success in Malaysia and will consider an expansion into Europe, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, China, USA and Australia in the next three to five years.

Manulife Malaysia has hired finance veteran Mohamed Adam Wee Abdullah as its chief marketing officer. Wee was most recently the group CMO of CIMB, a role he left late last year after more than five years. He has held advisory board member positions at Insider and Sunway University Business School since. Prior to CIMB, Wee was group CMO of Maybank, CMO of Sunrise Berhad, and led brand management at Astro.

Snap has appointed Danny Bass as its director of business solutions for Australia and New Zealand. Based in Sydney, Bass will report to Kathryn Carter, in her new expanded role as general manager, APAC. The company is looking to build out its team in the wider APAC region including key roles in content and carrier partnerships, marketing, recruitment, sales, communications and operations teams across Singapore, Korea, Japan and India. Bass will lead revenue in ANZ working with advertisers to leverage Snapchat for business growth and reaching Gen Z audiences. Bass brings over 20 years of experience in the digital space with senior roles at News Corp Australia and GroupM, most recently serving as CEO of IPG Mediabrands.