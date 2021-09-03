Social networking startup LinkedInclusion names Angela Harris CMO

LinkedInclusion, a social networking startup that emerged this year to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in networking, has named Angela Harris as CMO.

In a LinkedIn post about the appointment, Harris said she is also an equity partner in the company. She will report to founder and CEO Padraic McFreen, and will lead communications and marketing strategy in the newly created role.

Harris will continue to lead her own boutique, Kokopelli Marketing and Consulting. She previously served as VP of community engagement programming and communications for the Public Access Corporation of the District of Columbia.

“We are on a mission of professional social change management in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion and wellness,” she wrote in the LinkedIn post. “We will also be a leading platform for finding jobs, with a focus on people who have experienced exclusion and their allies.”

LinkedInclusion emerged this year as a competitor to LinkedIn, in response to allegations that LinkedIn censored Black professionals. The platform has more than 500 members, including from across the marcomms industry.

LinkedInclusion aims to bring virtual events, training, telewellness and virtual storytelling to its platform, including seminars, roundtables, fireside chats, conferences, tools, training, service offerings and peer-to-peer educational resources.

Harris was one of the marketing and PR professionals who recently told Campaign U.S. that some of her LinkedIn posts about diversity in marketing were removed with little notice, outreach or explanation from the platform. According to screenshots obtained by Campaign US, it was not until Harris commented publicly about her discontent with the platform and she canceled her LinkedIn Premium subscription that she was contacted by LinkedIn Help.