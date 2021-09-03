Hamleys awards Christmas brief after agency vs in-house battle

Thirty8 London said media relations will form the core of its Hamleys brief, along with raising awareness of the famed toy retailer's in-store experiences and exclusive products. It will also lead on PR for the unveiling of Hamleys’ Christmas window.

Thirty8 London told PRWeek it began working with Hamleys at the start of September, following a lengthy pitch process during which Hamleys' in-house team was under consideration along with other agencies.

Samantha Fogelman, PR director at the agency, said: “We are delighted to add such a prestigious name to our portfolio and make magic together this year.

“The next few months will involve some innovative media campaigns, targeted events and proactive press office support.”

She will lead the account, with support from agency founders Nicole Rhodes and Hannah Shire.

Fogelman added: “For us, Hamleys has such nostalgia of bringing magic to children and their families alike – as it did for us growing up. Our strategy for Christmas is to bring back the personal touch and the magic of being together for special times.”