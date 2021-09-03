David Lloyd Leisure hires lead agency to 'revisit' PR and social strategy

M&C Saatchi Talk will focus on reviving David Lloyd Leisure’s social media strategy and PR.

Liz Bartlett, head of PR at the gyms and fitness clubs business, said: “The post-pandemic fitness boom has resulted in a phenomenal surge in sales for David Lloyd Leisure this year, and membership has already bounced back beyond pre-pandemic levels, well ahead of our expectations.

“Our challenge now is to drive consideration among our growing new audiences by communicating the brand’s premium value and differentiation, and so now is a natural time for us to revisit our PR and social media strategy.”

Alex Michael, head of growth at M&C Saatchi Talk, said: “We are over the moon to be working with David Lloyd Leisure. The focus on overall health and wellbeing has never been more important, and it’s hugely exciting to be working with a brand that both truly understands what that means and offers people of all ages the opportunity to meet that need with premium, best-in-class facilities… which again feels like something very important right now.”

Innovative pitch process

The agency was appointed following an innovative selection process brokered by Ingenuity.

According to David Lloyd Leisure, Ingenuity shortlisted a “relevant” list of agencies, and advised the company to take a “less traditional route of running workshops with live briefs”.

Michael said: “Ingenuity’s co-lab workshop approach provided an opportunity to get to know the team in a way that you often can’t in a formal pitch situation.”

He added: “The ability to work together and problem solve as a collective means you short-cut a lot of the talking about approaches and ways of working and experience it together.