Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

by Frank Washkuch / Added 2 hours ago

Scheduling note: Please, by all means, sleep in on Monday morning. There will be no Breakfast Briefing on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday, as well as no Dashboard newsletter that day. But keep an eye out for PRWeek's Weekender on Saturday morning and the new Healthcare Daily starting next week.

The messy Afghanistan pullout has put a dent in President Joe Biden's approval ratings. New polling from ABC News and The Washington Post puts Biden's approval at 44%, seven points underwater, despite more than three-quarters (77%) of respondents saying they support U.S. forces leaving Afghanistan. Plus: Did the White House jump the gun on booster shots?

Companies that have been vocal on hot-button issues haven't said much on the Supreme Court's decision on Texas' abortion law that virtually bans the medical procedure in the state, according to an analysis by the Financial Times. Two notable exceptions are Match Group, owner of Tinder, and Austin-based rival Bumble, which have created relief funds for people affected by the law.

Amazon is planning to take a more proactive approach to find and remove content that violates its cloud services policies, including that which promotes violence. Amazon is the leading provider of cloud services worldwide with 40% market share, according to research firm Gartner, via Reuters.

Here's one way to respond to a bizarre internet theory, and something to think about when streaming the latest episode of Ted Lasso tonight. Roy Kent actor Brett Goldstein has responded to internet rumors that he's CGI and not actually a real person by, well, no spoilers, but you can view it here.

